Over/Under Week 9 - Jalen Hurts

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will the Philly QB go over/under 249.5 total yards in week 9?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories