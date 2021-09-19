Over/Under Week 2 - D'Andre Swift

The Canadian Press

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 12:30 p.m. Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as doubtful because of a knee injury. Goldman also missed Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He opted out of last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Goldman started 63 of the 67 games he played in for Chicago from 2015 to 2019 after being drafted in the second round out of Florida State. ___ 12:15 p.m. Sam Dar