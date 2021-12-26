Over/Under Week 16 - Ronald Jones
Will the Tampa Bay RB go over/under 99.5 total yards in week 16?
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
In the first quarter Saturday, Aaron Rodgers broke one of Brett Favre's records.
LeBron James also matched Kobe Bryant's 16 appearances on Christmas on Saturday, the most in NBA history.
The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team's total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.
It looks like Paul George's return this week was a bit premature.
Curry's 33 points led the Warriors to a huge win in Phoenix on Saturday.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Brees reportedly gave the idea "some serious thought."
Not bad for a guy out of the rotation a couple weeks ago.
The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Matt Harmon explains why the WFT RB will struggle vs. Dallas in week 16.
Andy Behrens explains why the LAR RB will struggle vs. MIN in week 16.
Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) MVP Xavier Moon signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Moon led the Edmonton Stingers to the CEBL title in each of the past two season, taking Finals MVP honours both times. He signed with the Clippers' G League affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers in October and went on to average 12.4 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting over 50 per cent from the field. Moon, a 26-year-old point guard from Goodwater, Ala.