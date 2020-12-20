Over/Under Week 15 - Diontae Johnson
FFL Flash Alert - Will the Steelers WR go over/under 13.9 half-PPR points in Week 15?
Rudy Gobert and the Jazz are extending their longtime partnership with a five-year deal that's the largest in history for a center.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The Packers cruised to a quick 21-3 lead on Saturday night.
Alvarez showed why he’s the best fighter in the world and running away from Smith to capture the WBA and WBC titles by scores of 119-109 twice and 117-111.
Though he is racking up assist highlights, LaMelo Ball shot just 1-of-10 from the field on Saturday night.
Talk about a statement knockout.
It was vintage Thompson, and he managed to neutralize Neal’s offense with his movement and his quickness.
Charlie Woods already looks like a pro at the PNC Championship.
Drew Brees is expected to return in Week 15, but it might not matter against Patrick Mahomes and the deadly Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series. The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there." Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series. "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me." Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour. This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.Prorated portions of signing bonuses totalled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.Buyouts of unexercised 2021 options came to $58.2 million, more than double the $26.9 million for buyouts of unexercised 2020 options, a sign of expense-cutting amid the revenue loss.Los Angeles won its first title since 1988 as it topped spending for the first time since 2017, when the Dodgers led for the fourth year in a row. The total had not been that low of the top spender since the New York Yankees in 2000 at $95.3 million.The Yankees, at $83.6 million, were No. 2 for the second straight season. The New York Mets were third at $83.4 million in their final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, up from 12th and their highest since they were second in 2009. The Mets were purchased last month by hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who is boosting payroll higher for next year.Houston was fourth at $81.4 million, up from eighth, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $80.6 million, down from third.San Diego was sixth at $76.3 million, followed by Washington ($76.2 million), Texas ($75.2 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($69.9 million),Boston, two years removed from a World Series title, dropped from first to 13th at $63.3 million after trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.AL champion Tampa Bay was 28th at $29.4 million, ahead of only Pittsburgh ($24.1 million) and Baltimore ($23.5 million).Base salaries were reduced by 60/162 due the shortened schedule as part of an agreement between MLB and the players’ association following the interruption of spring training by the novel coronavirus. The season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and each team’s schedule cut from 162 games to 60.If full salaries had been paid and a complete schedule played with the usual average of callups from the minors, payrolls likely would have increased by 4% from 2019.While the luxury tax was suspended, three teams projected to finish over the $208 million tax threshold, based on full payrolls by average annual value and including benefits and a COVID credit of at least $1.5 million per club: the Yankees ($239.8 million), Houston ($224.3 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($216.3 million).New York and Chicago, both over for the second straight year, would have paid at 30% of the amount above $208 million up until $228 million, and the Yankees would have paid 42% in the amount over $228 million. Houston would have paid at a 20% amount on its overage.The Yankees avoided what would have been a full tax bill of $10,965,773 according to AP’s calculation, the Astros $3,263,801 and the Cubs $2,480,775. If they had paid on a prorated 60/162 share, the Yankees would have owed $4,061,397, the Astros $1,208,815 and the Cubs $918,805.Still, each of those teams will have the compensation rate of a luxury tax-paying club if it signs a free agent who turned down a qualifying offer from another team: Each would forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2021 amateur draft and lose $1 million of international amateur signing bonus pool allotment.Philadelphia was just under the tax threshold at $207.3 million and the Dodgers at $204.6 million.Boston dropped to $184.9 million after paying a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax in 2019, when the team failed make the playoffs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press
The Falcons QB hasn't earned more than 15 fantasy points since Week 9 - and Liz Loza thinks he'll struggle again vs. the Bucs.
The top four teams never changed over the five weeks of the rankings.
After returning from injury, will the Saints QB have a big passing day vs. the Chiefs? The FFL crew explains.
In his first 42.2-kilometre race, Ben Preisner of Milton, Ont., was the only Canadian men's runner to run under the Tokyo Olympic standard at the Marathon Project on Sunday in Chander, Ariz. For the second consecutive marathon, Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., was on pace late in the race to lower his 2:09:25 Canadian record, also achieved in his debut marathon at the 2018 Toronto Waterfront Marathon. He placed 15th Sunday in the men's field of 48 in 2:12.15, nearly three seconds faster than his Toronto performance in October 2019. Calgary-born Rory Linkletter finished 17th in 2:12:54, with Vancouver's Justin Kent rounding out the Canadian men in 2:17:22 in his marathon debut. More to come
Zach Ertz's return may not be good news for his fellow Eagles tight end, says Andy Behrens.
Zeke will miss a game due to injury for the first time in his professional career.
Jared Quay expains why Leonard Fournette will go over/under 49.5 rushing yards in week 15.
Andy Behrens offers up his favorite player prop for Week 15.
In 2019, Jack Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.