Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing'

Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the late screenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voices a character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died of cancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who is grieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon and meet the goddess Chang'e. Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon features Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang in the lead role. Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix on October 23.