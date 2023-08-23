Over half of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers believe Trump won 2020 election, according to poll
Over half of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers believe Trump won 2020 election, according to poll
Over half of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers believe Trump won 2020 election, according to poll
"Donald Trump is a coward," the Republican former lawmaker said, slamming the former president's decision to skip the debate.
CNNGOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest attention-grabbing social media stunt not only triggered giggles from CNN staffers on Tuesday morning but prompted one pundit to call him the “biggest clown” in the Republican 2024 field.Ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate on Fox News, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted a video of himself smashing tennis balls while shirtless, alongside a caption that read: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning.” The topless tennis tw
"I know former President Trump can dance across the debate stage, can defend himself,” McEnany said on Fox News, which is hosting the Wednesday night debate
The former president's son said he and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are "excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee."
"He's cooperating — and he's going to give up the president," said former Rep. David Jolly.
The former lawyer for Donald Trump turbocharged his baseless claims of vote-rigging with an absolute doozy.
The MSNBC host found something shocking hidden in a new poll.
The path for backbencher Republican candidates running for president in 2024 just got even harder.
The governor urged Republican debate candidates to "break free of Mr. Trump's drama" and offered a strategy.
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution spells out how and why Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election disqualify him from serving in the presidency ever again. Here's how states can keep him off ballot.
The MSNBC host said the former president has made an unexpected change of habit.
REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoWagner fighters are reportedly leaving Belarus in droves, just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin had them exiled in the aftermath of their failed march on Moscow.The Wagner mercenary unit has dropped from approximately 5,800-strong to 4,400, in part because their income has fallen in recent weeks since moving to Belarus, sources in the country told the National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Some of the fig
Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will wage an uphill fight in the Republican-leaning Sunshine State.
Trump's former personal attorney said his old boss is making a huge legal mistake.
"I imagine we will see Donald Trump skate as close to the line as possible," Barbara McQuade says The post ‘Morning Joe’: Former US Attorney Says Trump Wants to Be a First Amendment ‘Martyr’ but ‘Doesn’t Want to Mess Around and Find Out’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
A recent memo advises members at the Republican National Committee summer meeting to report any "unauthorized media activity" to Republican Party staff.
Five Russian jets have been blown up by Ukraine in the past three days, as Britain said drone attacks on targets within Russia were being launched from inside its own territory.
‘I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all’
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s state airline made its first international trip since the start of the Covid pandemic, in a sign of easing border restrictions that could repatriate its stranded nationals abroad and increase trade with its powerful neighbor.Most Read from BloombergMusk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker SaysGoldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a WeekBorrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See ReliefStocks Fail to Catch a
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Against the background hum of the convention center, Dar Leaf settled into a club chair to explain the sacred mission of America’s sheriffs, his bright blue eyes and warm smile belying the intensity of the cause. “The sheriff is supposed to be protecting the public from evil,” the chief law enforcement officer for Barry County, Michigan, said during a break in the National Sheriffs’ Association 2023 conference in June. “When your government is evil or out of line, that