(Over)fishing in the EU: Trawling for a sustainable model

The European Union likes to see itself as a world leader on climate change, trumpeting its commitments on decarbonisation, critical green technologies and biodiversity. But when it comes to marine ecosystems, how does the bloc measure up? EU ministers insist they are following scientific advice and protecting fish stocks. But they have also agreed to increase the catch limits on certain fish for 2023 – again, following scientific advice, they say.

Campaigners, however, have warned for years that overfishing is a serious problem in the EU, meaning that fish are being fished faster than they can breed and recover their numbers. This as the EU is the largest market in the world for fish.

We're joined by two MEPs from the Parliament's Committee on Fisheries to debate what a sustainable model of fishing could look like.

