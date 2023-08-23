Over a dozen migrants, locals killed in Mexico bus crash

STORY: The 52 passengers travelling on the bus on Mexico's Miahuatlan-Coixtlahuaca highway included 10 passengers from Venezuela, the INM said, adding they had appointments to seek legal entry to the United States.

Some 36 passengers were injured and taken to hospital after the bus crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, officials from the state of Puebla said in a separate statement.

Nine of the injured were Venezuelan and of those, three remain hospitalized, according to the INM, which said support would be given to return the body of the deceased to Venezuela.

An earlier statement from Oaxaca State Interior Minister, Jesus Romero, based on initial reports said 47 passengers had been on board, with the majority from Venezuela.