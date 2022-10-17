Over-the-counter hearing aids available in US for 1st time
For the first time, hearing aids are available for purchase over the counter at retailers across the United States. Starting Monday, under a historic ruling issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids at a store or online without a prescription, medical exam or audiologist fitting -- and for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost, according to the White House. Full story: https://wfts.tv/3eIFzrH