Over 7,000 People Rescued From Rubble as Turkey Mourns Earthquake Victims

Local news reported that over 7,000 people were rescued from rubble after a powerful earthquake struck the southeast of the country in the early hours of Monday, February 6, killing thousands.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning period for seven days and said the Turkish flag would be flown at half-mast until sunset on February 12.

Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency in Turkey, reported that at least 2,316 people were killed and 11,119 were injured in the quake and powerful aftershocks.

Footage captured by Ayca Munevver shows a large pile of debris and a damaged building in Adana, a city in southern Turkey. According to local news reports, 58 people were killed in the city.

Several hundred people were also killed by the quakes in neighboring Syria, according to local media. Credit: Ayca Munevver via Storyful

