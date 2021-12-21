Over $60,000 raised for family of fallen officer Zachary Cottongim

CBC

The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly reached an agreement Monday to pause the season through Dec. 25, effective Wednesday. Players are will be able to return to their team facilities on Dec. 26 in order for testing to resume. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report. Nine teams that have been shut down due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and Calgary Flames. More to come.