Over 40% of heartburn sufferers opt out of indulging in Christmas festivities, study finds.

Almost 1 in 2 adults in the UK experience heartburn and indigestion more than once a month, and over 40% of sufferers opt out of indulging in Christmas festivities. Lifestyle changes including eating smaller, more frequent meals and trying to find ways to relax may also help to ease symptoms, but many UK sufferers are unaware of some of the lesser-known symptoms of heartburn and indigestion. This Christmas, Gaviscon presents ‘The Symptom Symphony’ in collaboration with The Big Sing choir – a fun twist on traditional Christmas songs to help the UK learn about 7 key symptoms of heartburn and indigestion.