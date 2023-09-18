Over 30+ mm of rain targets Atlantic Canada this week after Lee's departure
Another round of rain targets Atlantic Canada as a low pressure system moves in early week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Another round of rain targets Atlantic Canada as a low pressure system moves in early week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
New video shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a date at a performance of "Beetlejuice" shortly before being kicked out for being disruptive.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
A representative for the United States Marine Corps told Insider that a "mishap" occurred during a Sunday training flight, resulting in the lost jet.
After Welker asked if Trump called law enforcement when the Capitol was first attacked on Jan. 6, he said: "I behaved so well. I did such a good job."
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
Days after Prigozhin's short-lived uprising, Wagner Group's leaders visited the Kremlin for what may have been the meeting that sealed his fate.
Donald Trump's lawyers told Grant to "explain" his '80s dance hit. It didn't go well, a deposition in the singer's copyright case against Trump shows.
The Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet is the spitting image of her mother in a beautiful baby photo shared to the world
Tenants' rights advocates are raising legal concerns about a Toronto building complex that's banning electric transportation vehicles from the property, including in units, the garage, parking spaces and lockers.Notices were posted this week at 110 and 120 Jameson Avenue in Parkdale, owned by Oberon Development Corporation, to alert tenants to the ban. According to the notice, electric vehicles are not permitted anywhere on the property. Electric bikes and motorbikes, hoverboards, mopeds, segway
The Duchess of Sussex stunned in an emerald dress from Cult Gaia at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony - photos
Ukraine has had a week of military success on land and at sea. Now, it's making progress near Robotyne, says the Institute for the Study of War.
Fact check: the second World War concluded in 1945 The post Trump Warns That ‘Cognitively Impaired’ Biden Will ‘Lead Us Into World War 2’ in Confused Speech (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Prince Harry has given his speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, and surprisingly the Duke of Sussex made a small reference to his time as a royal
Jenna Ellis, one of Donald Trump's former lawyers, has turned on the former president and said she "can't support him for elected office" again.
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a pair of high-waisted embroidered shorts as she revealed her surprising hobby. See photo.
King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at the Doncaster Races on Saturday - and Camilla's outfit will make you double take
The singer also describes the current "hyper-masculine brand of country music" as "butt rock" The post Maren Morris Says She’s Leaving Country Music Because ‘It’s Burning Itself Down’ Thanks to Donald Trump appeared first on TheWrap.
Two models have been found dead inside their luxury apartments in downtown Los Angeles within the last week, authorities confirmed Saturday night.
The reality star welcomed her son via surrogate in 2022