Over 30 people were killed in a mosque bombing in Imam Saheb, in northern Afghanistan, on Friday, April 22, local media said, citing Taliban sources.

Video by Aamaj News shows the inside of the Mawlawi Sekandar mosque in the wake of the blast.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack. No one had yet claimed responsibility, Tolo News said. Credit: Aamaj News via Storyful