Over 30 Inches of Snow Recorded in Hamburg, New York, as Winter Storm Hits

Residents of Hamburg, New York, woke up to extreme winter weather as the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 33.9 inches of snow in the area on Friday, November 18.

The NWS said the start of an “intense band of lake-effect snow” was due to reach the Buffalo metro area on Thursday evening, bringing a “rapid onset” of heavy snow and quickly deteriorating travel conditions.

Ahead of the storm, Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of New York. She urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The NWS said the heavy lake-effect snow would continue in the region through November 18. Credit: @jibboom__ via Storyful