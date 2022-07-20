Over 125 firefighters battle blaze in east London

STORY: The fire broke out in the borough of Newham, east of the Canary Wharf business district.

Social media footage showed smoke billowing out of the building where fire fighters were working on the 17th floor.

The Fire Brigade said they received a call at 12:49pm local time (1149GMT) and the situation was under control by 3:07pm (1407GMT).

According to local media, no injuries were reported and a successful evacuation of residents was completed. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The fire comes the day after the London Fire Brigade had its "busiest day since World War Two" as fires broke out across the city's eastern suburbs destroying at least 41 properties, according to government ministers.