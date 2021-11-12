Over 10,000 participants expected at St. Pete Run Fest this weekend

The Canadian Press

On the wall outside Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner's office last season was a photo of punter Tress Way performing his one and only job, raising some suspicion on the part of the eighth-year specialist about the reason for its presence. “I was like, ‘Man, is that kind of like motivation?’” Way said. “You're going into work every day into your office and you see the punter, and it's like, ‘I’ve got to keep that son of a gun off the field.'” Turner told Way he hadn't even noticed it