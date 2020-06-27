Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March

SHOWS: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES (JUNE 27, 2020) (WASHINGTON CAPITALS - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'WASHINGTON CAPITALS')

STORY: Alex Ovechkin took to the ice for a Washington Capitals practice session Saturday (June 27) for the first time since the National Hockey League (NHL) shutdown in March.

The 34-year-old winger, who currently sits eighth all-time on the NHL career goals scored list with 706, joined his teammates at Medstar Capitals Iceplex as they prepare to resume a season that was halted in March due to the coronavirus.

The NHL began Phase 2 of their return to play plan recently, allowing teams to have up to 12 players on the ice at once for practice sessions, and players around the league have been slowly returning to their squads.

The league announced on June 19 that 11 of 200 players tested positive for the coronavirus but remain on course to begin Phase 3 in mid-July. No specific date for games to resume has been announced.

(Production: David Grip)