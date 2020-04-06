'Outside!": Toddler Orders 'Daddy Daycare' Around During At-Home Isolation in Canada

A Canadian dad argued with his one-and-a-half-year-old toddler over what to do after three weeks of intensive “daddy daycare” during the COVID-19 lockdown in Canada.

Joseph DeBenedictis recorded a video of himself sitting with his daughter, Lea, while his wife was at work on March 29.

“Outside!” Lea said happily after she convinces dad to go outside the house in their “what to do” argument, the video shows.

The video goes on to show Lea covering DeBenedictis with a blanket as he sleeps on the floor, and other domestic fun between the father and daughter.

“This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding times in my life,” DeBenedictis told Storyful. “Being able to spend all day with our toddler and seeing her grow so much every day is truly amazing.”

Canada had recorded a total of 15,262 COVID-19-positive cases as of April 5. Credit: instagram.com/joseph_video via Storyful