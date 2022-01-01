Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
Fans ready for the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 19 rebounds against the Clippers. That, coupled with his team’s win, was enough to close out the year on a good note. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the national title for the second time in five seasons. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for the SEC title on Dec. 4.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
The NHL has postponed eight more games in Canada due to attendance restrictions implemented in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
On the subject of Beijing 2022 going ahead as planned, one of Canada's key sport leaders sounded very guarded as the calendar turned to the Olympic year.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Brandon Bolden is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in 2018.
Everything was going wonderfully in Marcus Freeman’s debut as Notre Dame head coach. And then the wheels fell off.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third make it 5-4 and Lorentz made it 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the spurt. Andrei Svechnikov scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the final score. Nino Niederreiter also
The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players' union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days. The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tack
Wentz hasn't been cleared to start on Sunday, but it's expected he will.