Otto Lopez's RBI double
Otto Lopez hits an RBI double to right, tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 4th
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the news regarding the highly anticipated return of the classic video game Backyard Baseball, which MLB players could be included in the new version and take a look at some baseball prospect news.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Deshaun Watson is dealing with shoulder soreness.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR tight end rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?