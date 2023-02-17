Otter Pups Watch the Snow as Winter Storm Hits Milwaukee Zoo

Otter pups at Milwaukee County Zoo, Wisconsin, watched snow falling on February 16 as the zoo closed to visitors due to a winter storm.

Shamrock and her four pups huddled together in their enclosure to watch the flurry of snow in front of them, footage shows.

“North American River Otters have thick, protective fur to help them keep warm in the winter and while swimming in cold waters,” the caption read. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful

