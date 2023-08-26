Ottawa takes aim at grocery store plastic waste

Reuters Videos

STORY: Boeing has a new headache over its 737 MAX jets. The U.S. giant said late Wednesday that it had found a fresh defect. And that could mean another hit to deliveries of the company’s big seller. The problem involves wrongly drilled holes in parts from key supplier Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing says that will definitely hit the delivery of jets to Malaysia Airlines, which had been scheduled for the end of the month. It’s assessing whether the problem will now cause it to miss a target for 400 deliveries of the 737-family planes this year. So far the firm thinks the issue is limited to one specific MAX model, but it’s assessing if older jets could also face the same concern. It’s unclear how many planes will need to be fixed. The defect is just the latest issue to hit the 737 MAX, which has had a troubled history. Back in April, Boeing said Spirit had improperly installed brackets that hold on the vertical tail of the aircraft. Earlier, the MAX was grounded for almost two years following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The crashes were traced to flight control systems which have since been fixed.