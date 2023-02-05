OTR: Roundtable discusses MassGOP's election of new chairperson

The Canadian Press
Samuel Savoie scored twice and added three assists as the Gatineau Olympiques scorched the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 11-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday. Olivier Boutin and Zachary Dean also scored twice for the Olympiques, who outshot the Sea Dogs 51-24. Antoine Michaud, Alexis Gendron, Cole Cormier, Marcel Marcel and Colin Ratt also chipped in with goals for the Olympiques (31-12-4-2). Alex Drover scored twice for the Sea Dogs (17-29-1-1), while Vince Elie scored on