OTR: Fight over Mass. Legislature audit could be 'epic confrontation,' 'demolition derby'
The "On the Record" roundtable also discusses fixes for the MBTA and the push for eviction protections.
The "On the Record" roundtable also discusses fixes for the MBTA and the push for eviction protections.
A video of U.S. President sharing a pointed remark while meeting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at the House of Commons has gone viral.
Norway, Denmark, and Finland operate the top-tier F-35 fighter jets, while Sweden has its own Gripen E planes.
Former president criticises adult movie star and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg
NBCEven Donald Trump’s personal lawyer could not defend his deranged social media posts about a potential indictment, admitting on Sunday that a picture of Trump holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the Manhattan District Attorney’s head was “ill-advised.”“I’m not his social media consultant,” lawyer Joe Tacopina told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rh
Spring break crowds still sparse in Miami Beach on Saturday
Walmart is set to close 15 US stores in 11 states and DC, in addition to shuttering its pickup-only concepts in Illinois and Arkansas.
Orgasm is often presented as the peak experience of a sexual encounter in movies and porn, but experts say it’s not the only pleasurable part of sex.
Adult actress Alana Evans was invited to join Stormy Daniels and Trump in his extramarital tryst back in 2006. Her life was never the same
A recent New York Times report detailed how some US volunteers have jeopardized the success of the war effort in Ukraine.
Loki the rescue dog was quick to show his new owner how happy he was to be adopted
NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion. It’s a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. But on Saturday, it was just a movie shoot — for the “Joker” sequel to be preci
‘You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,’ Reynolds joked ahead of birth
The embattled former president faces multiple investigations and a tough primary.
To promote his new film 'The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli,' singer Andrea Bocelli performed 'Hallelujah' with Tori Kelly on Instagram.
The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The pair were close friends until the singer’s death in 2009
Florida principal forced to resign after Michelangelo's David statue shown during class
“I don’t understand what the f**k he’s doing," Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer said of the ex-president's son.
The mummified finds were discovered in the King Ramses II Temple of Abydos, located roughly 270 miles south of Cairo.
US president gave 40-minute speech to the country’s House of Commons during a visit to Ottawa