How other people spent their day in the heat while UFW was at the Capitol

Several businesses have announced that they're either modifying schedules or completely closing down for a few days to beat the heat. American River Raft Rentals are the latest ones to close down on Tuesday to give their staff a break from the long weekend and the hot temperatures. "We're going to close the shop and take a day to rest after the three-day weekend. It's supposed to be the hottest tomorrow, so I think everybody is looking forward to a day off," said the president of the company, Kent Hansen.