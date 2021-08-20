Other Afghans should be in government: Taliban

Suhail Shaheen said a delegation, headed by Mullah Bhani Baradar, is headed to Kandahar Province for talks.

"So far, that the deliberations for that purpose, in order to form a government in which other Afghan politicians and personality should also have participation in that, that is (why) the talks or consultation is continued for that purpose," he added.

Taliban militants seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety.

Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.