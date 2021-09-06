OSU KICKS OFF FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday. Trailing 8-7 heading into the third quarter, the Bombers got touchdowns from Sean McGuire and Nic Demski, along with a Marc Liegghio field goal, to hand the Riders their first loss of the season. The win moves the Bombers (4-1) into first place in the West Division with the Riders (3-1) sliding to second place. McGuire capped a seven-play, 87-yard drive at 4:43