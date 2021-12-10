OSU joins colleges in more than 30 states in program to welcome Afghan refugees

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preparing for either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm to start at quarterback for the New York Giants isn't the biggest concern for the Los Angeles Chargers going into Sunday's game. The Chargers (7-5) are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but continue to struggle with consistency. They haven't won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak in October, which was part of a 4-1 start. “A game like this, you can’t get caught up on who is going to be the quarterback and who