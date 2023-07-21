Osprey Tangled in Tree Rescued by Virginia Firefighters

An osprey tangled in a tree in Fairfax County, Virginia, was recently rescued by first responders, local police and firefighters said.

Footage posted by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shows first responders rescuing the osprey, and then attempting to release it.

The bird was unable to fly when it was released, the fire department said, so it was taken to a veterinarian’s office to receive care. Credit: Fairfax County via Storyful