A western osprey plucked its lunch straight from the water in one fell swoop, footage filmed in Arizona shows.

The video, captured by Scottsdale resident Tom Lancione, shows the raptor elegantly drop from the sky towards the water, nabbing the fish to feast on later.

“It is really difficult to follow those ospreys when flying in the wind,” Lancione told Storyful after he successfully did just that. Credit: Tom Lancione via Storyful