Osoyoos Evacuations Rescinded as Crews Work to Bring Eagle Bluff Wildfire Under Control, Officials Say
Evacuation alerts prompted by the Eagle Bluff wildfire were rescinded for much of the town of Osoyoos, city officials said on Saturday, August 5.
As of Saturday, the evacuation order for Osoyoos Industrial Park was rescinded but remained on active alert, officials said, while residents in the remaining areas of Osoyoos saw the evacuation alert lifted. Residents in Osoyoos had began to return to their homes after some orders were lifted, local outlets reported on Friday.
The Eagle Bluff fire burned just over 7,060 hectares as of Saturday, according to the BC Wildfire Service. As of Saturday, the wildfire was still classified as out of control and as a wildfire of note, according to information posted by wildfire officials.
Transportation officials warned drivers about limited visibility due to smoke from wildfires on Saturday.
Video filmed on August 3 shows smoke from the fire near Osoyoos Lake. Credit: Ron Hiller via Storyful