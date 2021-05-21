Oshae Brissett with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards
Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards, 05/20/2021
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The day after a 1,900-mile flight and a few hours before another 2,400-mile flight, the Minnesota Twins managed to split a doubleheader out in Southern California. For the team with the worst record in the American League, a split under these circumstances felt like a big win for the Twins. Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam and José Berríos pitched five solid innings, leading Minnesota over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Thursday night in the second game. The Angels took the opener 7-1 with a homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin. Trevor Larnach hit his first major league homer and Mitch Garver also homered in Minnesota’s nightcap victory during a makeup doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games. Last-place Minnesota has lost nine of 12, and the makeup games forced them to fly from Minneapolis to Orange County to Cleveland in a rough two-day span. The Twins had no choice but to embrace a jaunt to the West Coast for 14 innings between two Midwest series. “At this point, this is some sense of normalcy, just flying by the seat of our pants,” reliever Taylor Rogers said. “Just something we need to do. Be professional about it. Come over here, do your job, get on a plane and do your job tomorrow in Cleveland. The other team doesn’t care if you have to do this. They don’t give you any slack.” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watched the second game from a suite while serving a one-game suspension. Minnesota’s dugout was run by Bill Evers, Baldelli’s current bench coach and Angels manager Joe Maddon’s bench coach during two seasons in Tampa Bay. “It makes the travel a lot easier and a lot more fun,” Evers said of the win. The Twins also picked up two new injuries in Anaheim. Nelson Cruz was hit on the left wrist by a pitch in the sixth inning of the first game, and he didn’t play in the second game due to a bruised wrist. Jorge Polanco left the nightcap with right ankle soreness, although Evers said it was only precautionary to minimize swelling before the flight. Jose Rojas hit a leadoff homer in the second game for the Angels, who have lost seven of 10. Berríos (4-2) yielded three hits with seven strikeouts, remaining unbeaten in five starts over the past month. The Twins improved to 5-4 in his starts, no small feat for a 15-28 team. Hansel Robles, who struggled mightily as the Angels' closer in 2020, pitched the seventh for his second save. Sanó connected for his second career slam in the first inning off shaky Angels starter Griffin Canning (3-3). The Twins jumped on him throughout his two innings, loading the bases twice and coming away with four runs on three hits and four walks. “He had really good stuff,” Maddon said. “That was his ace’s stuff today. Just got off his fastball in the first inning. They just kept working it, and obviously the grand slam hurt a lot, especially after having all the momentum from winning the first game. We gave the momentum back, and that was the tough part.” Larnach, a Bay Area native and Minnesota's first-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, hit his first homer off José Suárez in the seventh. Shohei Ohtani struck out three times in the nightcap after the major league homers leader sat out the first game. Taylor Ward added a two-run homer to Gosselin's career high-tying four RBIs backing Alex Cobb’s five strong innings in the Angels’ opening victory. Cobb (2-2) yielded a run and four hits in his first start since missing 14 games with a blister, providing a rare positive development for the Angels' dismal rotation. “As the game went on, you start to get more of that aggressive nature,” Cobb said. “You just get in the flow of the game and small cues come back to you, and you start feeling a lot better.” Lewis Thorpe (0-2) yielded five hits, two walks and one earned run over four innings in the first game for the Twins. Los Angeles scored three unearned runs in the second when Gosselin's bases-clearing double followed third baseman Josh Donaldson's error. TWINS SUSPENSIONS Baldelli was suspended after reliever Tyler Duffey threw behind the White Sox's Yermín Mercedes on Tuesday. The Twins apparently were responding to Mercedes' homer on a 3-0 pitch while Chicago had an 11-run lead a day earlier. Duffey was given a three-game suspension, but he appealed, which allowed the Angels to pound him for four hits and three runs in the fifth inning of the first game. SIMBA RETURNS Angel Stadium played a tribute video for Andrelton Simmons during the series opener. Simmons spent the past five seasons in Anaheim, winning two Gold Gloves and becoming a fan favorite with his sublime defense on five straight losing teams. Simmons went 0 for 5 for Minnesota in the doubleheader. TRAINER'S ROOM Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda, who has a minor groin injury, and the players on Minnesota's injured list didn't make the one-day trip to the West Coast. ... Byron Buxton (hip) has started doing light running. UP NEXT Twins: Minnesota hasn't announced a starter for its series opener in Cleveland on Friday. Angels: José Quintana (0-3, 8.53 ERA) takes his eighth shot at getting his first win for Los Angeles in Friday's opener of a weekend series with Oakland. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did what they do — a near triple-double for one, 25 points in just 29 minutes for the other — and the Washington Wizards reached the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed by overwhelming the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the play-in round Thursday night. Washington led by as many as 38 points and advanced to face Joel Embiid and the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, marking quite a turnaround for coach Scott Brooks' crew, which was 17-32 in early April. Indiana's run of five consecutive playoff appearances ended in coach Nate Bjorkgren's debut season. A little more than a week after breaking Oscar Robertson’s career record for most regular-season triple-doubles, Westbrook finished Thursday with 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and it was Beal — second in the NBA in scoring two years in a row — whose 3-pointer opened up a 30-point lead at 98-68 with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Beal skipped the fourth quarter entirely. Westbrook sat out the last 8 minutes and tossed his shoes to a fan. The backcourt mates both heard “M-V-P!” chants during trips to the foul line, as did reserve center Robin Lopez in an appreciative if more tongue-in-cheek way, from a giddy crowd capped at 5,333 — a quarter of the arena's capacity — because of COVID-19 concerns. The coronavirus pandemic is also why the season consisted only of 72 games, instead of the standard 82, and the league created the play-in format involving teams that were 7-10 in each conference. The Wizards went 17-6 over the last six weeks of the season to finish with the eighth-best record in the East, but then lost the 7-vs.-8 game at the Boston Celtics 118-100 Tuesday. The Pacers won the 9-vs.-10 game at home against the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 that night. Washington averaged 139.7 points while sweeping the three-game season series against the Pacers and, well, this one had much the same feel. It was close until a little more than 1 1/2 minutes elapsed in the second quarter, when the score was 34-all. From there, Westbrook took over for a bit, bullying his way through the lane and mean-mugging Pacers players. A 16-0 run fueled by six points from Lopez made it 50-34 and prompted the Pacers to take a timeout. They never recovered. Heading to the sideline for the break, Westbrook paused on the court to raised a hand and wiggled his fingers while looking into the stands, pleading for more noise. Later, it was Beal — who has been dealing with a strained left hamstring — wind-milling his arms as he and his teammates poured it on, hitting 58.1% of their shot attempts; the visitors only finished above 40% thanks to some fourth-quarter baskets long after the outcome was decided. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points. Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. They now head into the offseason, while the Wizards are back in the postseason after missing out the past two years before acquiring Westbrook in a trade that sent John Wall to Houston. Washington dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that affected more than half of its roster and led to a two-week hiatus. The team also lost two starters for the season with injuries: first-round draft pick Deni Avdija (broken right ankle) — he took shots in the paint while seated on a black folding chair before Thursday's game — and center Thomas Bryant (torn left knee ligament). Now, though, Westbrook, Beal and Co. get to keep playing. TIP-INS Pacers: As expected, were without second-leading scorer Caris LeVert (COVID-19 protocols), NBA blocks leader Myles Turner (right foot), T.J. Warren (left foot) and Jeremy Lamb (left knee). Wizards: F Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, 10 more than against Boston. ... F Davis Bertans started 0 for 2 on 3-pointers, following an 0-for-7 night Tuesday, but then made two in a row. ... C Daniel Gafford's five first-half blocks were the most by a Wizards player in a decade. He also scored 15 points. UP NEXT Wizards: At Philadelphia for Sunday's Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the 76ers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was a late scratch because of a numb right index finger, forcing Philadelphia into a bullpen game. The first three pitchers all gave up runs, and the Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games. Alcantara (2-3) bounced back fine after he allowed eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in his previous start against Los Angeles. The righty threw six scoreless innings for only the second time this season and first since April 1. He struck out nine on 100 pitches and helped the Marlins take two of three in Philly. He never got the chance to match up against Velasquez, who returned to the dugout about 30 minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start. David Hale (0-2) immediately started warming up in the bullpen. Miguel Rojas hit a solo shot off Hale in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. Cooper crushed a 421-foot, two-run homer to left off Matt Moore in the third and he hit an RBI triple in the sixth. Moore gave up two runs, and Archie Bradley allowed three in 1 2/3 innings. Alcantara saw his ERA grow from 2.72 ERA to 4.06 after he was hit hard by the Dodgers. He got back on track against a team he loves to beat: The 25 year old improved to 5-1 in seven starts against the Phillies. Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop each tossed a scoreless inning in relief, completing a three-hitter. They helped the Marlins wrap a an 11-day trip with a 5-5 record that included a four-game split in Arizona and losses in two of three games at Dodger Stadium. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto (left wrist bone bruise) missed his fourth straight game. ... OF Roman Quinn (finger) could start a rehab assignment on Friday. ... Velasquez left a start in 2017 and his season soon ended because of an issue with the same right middle index finger. GOING DEEP The Marlins have homered in 22 of the last 25 games. OUTTA HERE Phillies 1B Brad Miller was ejected in the ninth for arguing a called third strike. UP NEXT Marlins: Return home and open a four-game series with the Mets. The Marlins' starter is TBD and the Mets will pitch RHP Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.72). Phillies" Send RHP Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA) to the mound Friday at home against Boston LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.40 ERA) in the first of a three-game set. Nola is 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA in five starts since tossing his first career shutout. The Phillies will increase seating capacity for the weekend series from 11,000 to 16,000 fans. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
