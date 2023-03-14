Oshae Brissett with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team — went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
LONDON, Ont. — The final rock thrown and handshakes complete, Brent Laing stood with his hands on his hips and took a slow look around Budweiser Gardens. He did the same thing five years ago at the Gangneung Curling Centre in South Korea, thinking the Pyeongchang Games would probably be his last Olympics. When his Ontario side was eliminated Saturday after a 6-3 loss to Brendan Bottcher, Laing took a moment to savour the moment just in case it's his last Tim Hortons Brier. "At this stage of my c
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the fourth round of the men's draw while Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in women's competition on Monday at the B-N-P Paribas Open tennis tournament. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed from Montreal, advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. The match ended with a final game that took over 12 minutes to complete, with Auger-Aliassime fending off two break points before finally winning on his fourth match point of th
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, leads NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Which team has the best chance to draft him?
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
The R&A is expected this week to propose a roll-back of the ball in the long-running distance saga - but the decision could still take years to reach.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.