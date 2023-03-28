Osceola sheriff: Woman was trying to pay fellow inmates to kill her family members
Osceola sheriff: Woman was trying to pay fellow inmates to kill her family members
Osceola sheriff: Woman was trying to pay fellow inmates to kill her family members
‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief
‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says
Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy
On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo
Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.
Dawn Martin said she went to the auction because she closely followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just
Suspect carried two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to police
Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov
The gold medalist's two young children were temporarily in lockdown in their Nashville school
A 28-year-old, who identified as transgender, has shot dead three children aged nine and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was once a student there, was killed by police after a confrontation with officers following the attack at the Covenant School. Police said the "lone zealot", who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type weapons, and a handgun.
She was kidnapped near a Catholic college in Kentucky, police said. Now a North Carolina man has been arrested.
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.
TORONTO — Court documents suggest the man accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Toronto subway station was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland at the time. Toronto police say Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the weekend stabbing. Court documents from Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court show a man with the same name and date of birth is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions. The
The attacker who killed six people at a Nashville school had reportedly warned a friend that something bad was about to happen minutes before the massacre. Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender male and was a former student at the private Christian school in Tennessee, was shot dead by police after the killing spree. Averianna Patton said the 28-year-old sent her Instagram messages in which they talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that their family did not know what they were about to do.
Veronica Youngblood admits to killing her children in their McLean home in 2018
Last week, Manuel and Patricia Oliver interrupted a House guns rights hearing and were removed at the request of Republican lawmakers.
RNC officer Noelle Laite has been sentenced to four months in jail followed by a year of probation for assaulting her former intimate partner and causing bodily harm. Judge Wayne Gorman delivered the verdict in provincial court in Corner Brook, reading out the key points from a lengthy sentencing decision. "In this case, the gravity of the offences committed by Ms. Laite are obvious," said Gorman. Laite wore a coat with the hood up and hunched forward as she entered the courtroom, where she sat
"Senseless" is the word that comes to mind when Kathy Schmidt describes the stabbing death of her son. Paul Schmidt, 37, was killed near a Vancouver coffee shop Sunday evening with his wife and toddler daughter close by. It happened outside a Starbucks at the corner of Granville and Pender streets just after 5:30 p.m., following a "brief altercation," police said. Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder. "Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each
(Reuters) -A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces. But the whereabouts of the convicted man, Alexei Moskalyov, were unclear. The court said in an official posting on VKontakte, similar to Facebook, that he had fled from house arrest.