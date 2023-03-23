Osceola County officials preparing for high-water rescues ahead of hurricane season
Osceola County officials preparing for high-water rescues ahead of hurricane season
Osceola County officials preparing for high-water rescues ahead of hurricane season
The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.
A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
Friday will be the small window of opportunity to catch your breath in between systems tracking across southern Ontario. Next ice and snow threat arrives this weekend
After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend and through Wednesday, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth, giving residents a false start to the season.
A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.
“That car is pretty totalled.”
More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.
“Why does this gator travel so far to use this hole?”
Images from space show the hard-hit California towns of Pajaro and Porterville before and after flooding caused by recent storms.
Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained Wednesday as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials said residents in Sedona could go home after determining that Oak Creek waters had gone down enough but said they should still be prepared to evacuate if needed. Meanwhile, residents in one area of Camp Verde were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas along the Verde River.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple flood warnings across central Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, after storms passed through the region.Footage posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows floodwaters streaming across a road near Wittmann, Arizona.The sheriff’s office said the road was closed and advised the public to avoid the area and not to drive through flooded roads. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Elon Musk's tunnel-building venture is facing blowback from Texans who spoke out against its plans to dump treated wastewater into local water supply.
California’s drought conditions show vast improvement over the last three months.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of all fuels across the province in its latest weekly adjustment. The maximum price for gasoline is 4.4 cents per litre lower Thursday. That puts the price of a litre of unleaded fuel at $1.61 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.63 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.63 in central Newfoundland, and $1.62 per litre in the Corner Brook area. Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, ranging from $1.67 per litre in Labrador West t
Hail plummeted down in Wahiawa, Hawaii, as the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the island of Oahu early on Thursday, March 23.The NWS said pea-sized hail would be possible, but a reply by Twitter user @Komrad808 showed some hail a good deal bigger than that.The NWS issued a special weather statement and warned of wind gusts and hail. Credit: @Komrad808 via Storyful
The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.
The fish pose a threat to native species.
A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a draft report later this year on how the proposed tunnel beneath Michigan's Straits of Mackinac would affect the environment. Enbridge Energy wants it to house a section of its Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.