Osceola County Drive-Thru Food Pantry Feeds 500 Families Struggling Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A drive-thru food pantry was organized in Florida’s Osceola County on March 26 to provide goods for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This footage, livestreamed by local outlet Positively Osceola, shows food tables set up at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The event attracted hundreds of cars, according to local media, and was instituted by several local organizations, including the Osceola Council on Aging, the Salvation Army, and the City of Kissimmee government.

An estimated 500 families received food thanks to the drive, according to the Osceola County Office of Emergency Management. Credit: Positively Osceola via Storyful