Oscars to be produced by 'Contagion' director as pandemic threatens award show

LIVERPOOL, England — English Premier League club Everton announced record losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) on Friday after feeling a heavy financial impact from the pandemic.The club’s deficit is considerably worse than a year ago when it posted a then-record loss of 111.8 million pounds, albeit over a 13-month accounting period.Everton said the cost of the disruption by the pandemic amounted to 67.3 million pounds, with last season suspended for three months until June and then resuming in empty stadiums.To help offset the losses, majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri injected another 50 million pounds of his own funds during the financial year up to June 30 and has put in a further 50 million pounds since then.That took Moshiri's investment in the northwest English club since assuming control in February 2016 to 400 million pounds, with plans for a further 100 million pounds to be injected.The club is creating proposing a new share issue to Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings up to a value of 250 million pounds, with the conversion of previous shareholder loans into equity equating to 150 million pounds of that total. That would potentially take his share in the club from 77.2% to 93.3%.“Clearly this has been a very challenging year, not least from a financial perspective with the impact of COVID-19 having a profound, wide-reaching and material impact on our figures," Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said. “Prior to the pandemic, we were forecasting record revenues in excess of 200 million pounds. Our final accounts show that a significant proportion of our losses have been directly attributable to the pandemic.“However, in this period, it is encouraging that our commercial performance has improved markedly, and this will continue to be a priority moving forward."Due to Moshiri’s continued investment, net debt was reduced to 2.3 million pounds from 9.2 million pounds in 2018-19, while the club’s sponsorship, advertising and merchandising revenue of 64 million pounds was more than double the previous year's total of 29 million pounds.There was a 113 million pounds investment in the squad during the 2019-20 financial year, with a further 70 million pounds since then. The payoff to former manager Marco Silva and his backroom team last December amounted to 6.6 million pounds.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
There's more than the X's and O's to consider when hiring a new head coach in the NFL.Changing a culture and establishing a healthier one is a prime consideration. Four of the five teams that brought in new leaders for 2020 seem to have made the correct moves.The one flop has been in Dallas, where not only have the Cowboys collapsed on the field and in the standings, but appear to have regressed to the very early 2000s when America's Team was more America's Joke.The outlook is much brighter for the Browns, Giants, Panthers and in Washington. And those franchises started from a much lower level, with both Carolina and Washington going through off-field scandals in recent years.“The No. 1 thing a new coach has to do, regardless if the culture has been great or not, is put your stamp on the team and set the identity of the team,” Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy says. "That is so much more important than the X's and O's; you can't get caught up in what to do on the field, to me that is so far down the line.“Who you are going to have in the building, what kind of players and staff, and how you are going to do things. That is what you have to fight to get across.“A lot of the players had never been on a winning team, so it becomes how are we going to do this? What kind of people are we going to have? I remember telling (general manager) Rich McKay we have to have teachers, and that is who I want to have on my staff. The guys who do the hands-on instruction have to be great teachers. They came to me with Lovie Smith and Rod Marinelli, and of course I knew Herman Edwards."Suggesting the Giants, Washington, Carolina or Cleveland are ready to contend for a championship is a stretch. But the fact the spotlight is on their revivals, not on their dysfunction, is a credit to each head coach.WASHINGTONThe mess for a franchise that finally dropped a nickname considered racist also has included harassment claims from former club employees and reporters, and a battle over minority ownership stakes. Those are beyond Ron Rivera's reach, but as he recalled about a phone call just after he was fired by the Panthers last December with Washington team owner Daniel Snyder, Rivera's charge was more than what happens between the sidelines.“The thing that I was really pleased about was the conversation was about the football team, and more so about re-establishing the culture," Rivera noted. “(Snyder) said in this conversation with Joe Gibbs, Joe had told him about the things that I had done and what I had done with all the situations we had there in Carolina. It was about culture. That conversation was probably about a little over an hour, and I’d say probably about 45 minutes of it, minimum, was probably about culture, about rebuilding culture and doing the things that were needed.”Yes, Washington is only 5-7, but Rivera's approach is working everywhere — and in a pandemic-impacted year, no less.NEW YORK GIANTSThe Giants started 0-5 and now are leading the NFC East. More significantly, they have made progress everywhere. Of particular note is the accountability Joe Judge and his staff brought. Such culpability was decidedly absent almost since Tom Coughlin left.Offensive line coach Marc Colombo was fired for voicing displeasure over Judge’s decision to hire Dave DeGuglielmo as a consultant. First-round draft pick Andrew Thomas showed up late for a meeting the night before a game and didn't start. Golden Tate mugged for cameras and complained about a lack of targets and was benched the next week.“I think the accountability to your teammates — and that’s coach to coach, coach to player, player to player, player to coach — we all have to be accountable to one another,” Judge says, “and that’s in how we work, in how we prepare and that’s in whatever the result of our preparation is. Don’t make any excuses, just call it what it is, be honest with each other. If we’re transparent and we’re honest, we can all go ahead and improve and move on.”CAROLINAMatt Rhule built a winner at Temple, then re-energized a Baylor program that was scandal-ridden. He came to a Panthers team in rebuilding mode, and while they're just 4-8, probably their two best players — RB Christian McCaffrey and DL Kawann Short — have been injured.Yet the Panthers have been competitive and energetic.“Those other places were different situations,” Rhule said, "but the one thing we did was battled and improved. I am proud of these guys, I see an improvement in them. There are so many guys we had slated to go and then other guys had to step up. There's guys that when we started training camp weren't even on the roster that are playing significant amounts of reps for us. So I like that part of who we are and what we're building."Sometimes you are not winning, so you think it's not working, but it's working, you are just not winning yet. And if you keep doing it, it will continue to work and work."CLEVELANDWith the Browns, it's all about stability. Since re-entering the NFL in 1999, they seemingly have hired new coaches annually. They even brought back Hue Jackson after he went 0-16.A steady demeanour, openness and disciplinary ways have marked Kevin Stefanski as perhaps, finally, the right man. He's taken a roster of varied personalities and, so far, melded them into a successful unit.“The culture starts with the head coach, and then it is up to the players to live up to that culture,” said Browns centre JC Tretter. “Every coach has to come in and kind of lay out what they want and what they expect, and then hold the team accountable. And then it is the job of the players to keep their level to that standard. It starts with Kevin, it starts with who he is as a person, as a coach, as a leader. And then it falls to the players to make sure we represent that on a daily basis.”So far, mission accomplished.___AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon and Sports Writers Tom Canavan, Howard Fendrich, Steve Reed and Tom Withers contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
ZURICH — FIFA will send an emergency management team to run soccer in Haiti, saying on Friday it believed the top official it banned for life for sexually abusing players is still running the sport and intimidating witnesses.Yves Jean-Bart was expelled from soccer last month after a FIFA ethics committee investigation confirmed claims by female national team players of systematic sexual abuse since 2014.The 73-year-old Jean-Bart has been president of the Haiti Football Federation (FHF) for 20 years.“There are strong indications that (Jean-Bart) is still exerting his influence within the FHF by being involved in the running of its daily affairs,” FIFA said in a statement.“Multiple sources have asserted that there has been continuous interference from the suspended FHF president and his associates that seeks to prevent and/or discourage victims and witnesses from giving testimony in the ongoing investigations.” FIFA said.Soccer’s world body said it gave interim management a two-year mandate and will help “ensure that the ongoing ethics investigations may continue unimpeded.”New leadership will be appointed by FIFA and the Miami-based North American soccer body CONCACAF.Jean-Bart has denied the allegations and pledged to appeal his FIFA ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. The Haitian judicial system has declined to file charges.The abuse is said to have happened at the country’s national training centre at Croix-des-Bouquets, known as “The Ranch,” which FIFA helped fund.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
NEW YORK — Ty Johnson sat through some of his high school classes distracted — and driven — by a dream.He wanted more than anything to play football in college. And Johnson delivered that message to every coach for whom he could find an email address.One letter turned into dozens and then hundreds. And then he would anxiously wait for a response.“It’s been a long road, for sure,” the New York Jets running back said. “I’m getting yelled at in math class and whatnot for sending out emails, sending out multiple emails a day. And obviously, you know, the college-level coaches get fired, so they’re going to not have the same email. So, there were a lot of no replies or just, ‘Fill out a questionnaire.’ You know, the questionnaire doesn’t mean anything, really.”But Johnson didn't stop.Not until he became the first football player in more than 20 years from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland, to receive a Division I scholarship. And he got to stay close to home, playing at the University of Maryland.“This is something I wanted to do, something I wanted to do with my life, something I wanted to pursue,” Johnson said. “So I’m not going to take no for an answer, regardless of what comes my way, and just keep moving forward. You’re going to take your L’s — and you’re going to take your L’s on your chin.“But you’ve just got to keep moving forward and you’ve got to bounce back no matter what.”That approach has guided Johnson throughout his football journey, highlighted last Sunday by running for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries — a bright spot in the winless Jets' stunning 31-28 loss to Las Vegas.“He had a really big game for us and we saw flashes of it in practice every day,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “He’s got great speed and great vision, so just his ability to get in and out of cuts and be able to go downhill and stop on a dime is obviously key at the running back position and I think he does it really well.”The 23-year-old Johnson, who was filling in for the injured 37-year-old Frank Gore, became the first Jets player during coach Adam Gase's two-year tenure to rush for at least 100 yards.And he did it without showing any of the nerves a second-year player might typically have when thrust into a big spot.“Just how loose he was, how charismatic he was, you could feel his personality,” offensive co-ordinator Dowell Loggains said. “And it was awesome to see as a coach, to see this young kid who’s a great competitor having fun maximizing his opportunity.”The 1-yard touchdown was Johnson's first in the NFL — and was predicted by teammate Breshad Perriman moments earlier in the huddle when the wide receiver congratulated him on what was about to happen.“I didn't believe I actually scored and hit pay dirt,” Johnson said. “It was just really wild. I was just like, ‘Damn, I just scored.’”Johnson underhanded the football straight into the air to celebrate, but quickly recovered it — and plans to give it to his mother, Tracy, someday.She, of course, has been there for all the ups and downs. All the rejection letters in high school. All the huge games at Maryland, where he was the fourth player in school history to rack up 4,000 all-purpose yards.He lasted until the sixth round of the 2019 draft, when Detroit took him with an eye on his blazing speed. Johnson played in every game during his rookie season, including one start, and showed promise with the Lions while rushing for 273 yards on 63 carries and catching 24 passes for 109 yards.This season, though, he was behind Kerryon Johnson, Adrian Peterson and eventually rookie D'Andre Swift on the depth chart and was waived on Oct. 1.“They told me I did a great job and all, and I’m always going to appreciate them for giving me the opportunity and drafting me,” Johnson said. "But it definitely kind of stung a little bit. But it was one of those things like I've just got to prove myself to someone else, and that’s fine by me.“I've always got to prove myself, no matter what.”The next day, the Jets snatched him off waivers.Johnson was used sparingly during his first few games, mostly on kickoff returns. But injuries to La'Mical Perine and Gore have created opportunities late in the season.He's ready for whatever's next. Whether that's more carries or fewer, he's going to keep at it and persevere — just as he did with all those emails during math class.“It’s just a blessing,” Johnson said. “Every single time there’s adversity, it just makes you stronger at the end of the day and helps you get through more things. It’s definitely been a long road, but it’s all worth it at the end.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
It's shaping up to be a season to forget for the Dallas Cowboys but veteran Canadian long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur is closing in a historic mark.Dallas's game Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals will be the 250th of Ladouceur's NFL career. That will tie him with retired kicker Eddie Murray for the most regular-season contests played by a Canadian.Ladouceur is poised to break Murray's mark Dec. 20 when Dallas hosts the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys (3-9) have dropped two straight and are currently last in the NFC East, two games behind the front-running New York Giants and Washington Football Club (both tied with 5-7 records).The six-foot-five, 255-pound Ladouceur, a 39-year-old Montreal native, is in his 16th season with Dallas. He began his NFL career signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2005 but was released before appearing in a regular-season contest.Ladouceur, who played collegiately at Cal, was in California during the '05 season when after visiting the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys stayed in the area to prepare for the Oakland Raiders. Rookie snapper Jon Condo was struggling so Dallas gave Ladouceur a tryout.Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells was so impressed with Ladouceur that he cut Condo right off the team bus before practice. And Ladouceur has been a model of consistency with Dallas, having never missed a game or any of his career snaps on punts, converts for field goals since then.Murray, a Halifax native, played for seven different teams — including twice with Dallas, where he won a Super Bowl title in 1993 — over an NFL career that spanned 19 seasons. Murray, a seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 1980 out of Tulane, was last with Washington in 2000 and over his tenure south of the border made 352-of-466 field goals (75.5 per cent) and scored 1,594 points.In 2014, Ladouceur was added to the Pro Bowl roster. He's one of four Canadians on Dallas's roster, joining defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford (Windsor, Ont.), Neville Gallimore and Eli Ankou (both of Ottawa).Ladouceur remains the last active Cowboys player to have played at Texas Stadium — the team currently calls AT&T Stadium home — and for Hall of Famer Parcells. Mike McCarthy is the fourth head coach Ladouceur has played for while in Dallas.It's easy to understand how few football fans might know of Ladouceur. After all, about the only time a long-snapper garners attention publicly is when he botches a snap."It (lack of recognition) is part of the job," Ladouceur told The Canadian Press in an interview in 2017. "I understood that a long time ago and I'm totally fine with it."During that interview, Ladouceur also revealed that a treasured memento always remains in his locker. It's a hand-written note from Bruce DeHaven, Dallas's former special-teams co-ordinator (2003-06) who died in December 2016 of prostate cancer at age 68."Before our playoff game against Seattle in 2006, he gave me a note that says, 'Special teams wins championships,' on the front and 'Perfect snaps,' on the back," Ladouceur said. "I've kept it in my locker ever since."He's the one who gave me a first chance and trusted me . . . you never forget."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.The team ruled out Jones for Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.Two other starters — safety Riccardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) — also will sit.After missing a Week 12 victory over the Raiders because of his hamstring issue, Jones returned to the field for last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made six receptions for 94 yards.The hamstring injury also forced Jones to sit out against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The Falcons (4-8) lost both games.Even if Jones is able to play the remainder of the regular contest, this will be his second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He played five games in 2013 before going down with a season-ending foot injury.Jones ranks second on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.Running back Todd Gurley, who has been slowed by a chronic knee problem, was cleared to play against the Chargers. The only other player on the injury report was starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, listed as questionable due to a personal matter,The Falcons also announced that assistant offensive line coach Bob Kronenberg will not travel with the team. No reason was given, but it may be related to COVID-19 protocols.Diversity coaching fellow Nick Jones will handle Kronenberg's duties on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
CALGARY — The feeling her speedskating season is slipping away compelled world champion Ivanie Blondin to break ranks with the Canadian team. The Ottawa athlete heads to Europe on Monday in search of sustained skating in an indoor oval, which she hasn't had in Canada. "I've been on the ice for what, maybe four weeks, broken up, this year? I know I'm really far behind," Blondin told The Canadian Press. "At a certain point, I had to just make my own decision and do what's best for me." Canada's long-track team has been without ice at Calgary's Olympic Oval since Sept. 5, when the ice plant was shut down due to a mechanical issue. Ice won't be restored before January. Actual training on skates has been a hodgepodge of short-track workouts, inline skating on the oval's concrete and a training camp in the Fort St. John, B.C., indoor oval the first two weeks of November. "I haven't touched the ice since Fort St. John and that's been over two weeks," Blondin said. Speed Skating Canada chief executive officer Susan Auch says the long-track team began skating Friday on an outdoor oval in Red Deer, Alta. Canadian skaters recently posted picturesque videos of workouts on Alberta mountain lakes, but Blondin says training on frozen lake ice has limitations. "It's beautiful, but it's not actually productive," the two-time Olympian said. The reigning world champion in the women's mass start wants to be racing by January in the only international competition she'll get this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A season of erratic training is a stressful prospect for Blondin. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just over a year away. "Given our circumstances here in Canada, yes it's a risk to travel, but we don't have the facilities right now or the means to be able to skate," Blondin said. "That's a huge disadvantage going into an Olympic season." Blondin and Hungarian skater Konrad Nagy, who trains in Calgary, married Dec. 3. They're travelling to Budapest to train with Hungary's small national team. "The Hungarian Federation treats me like one of their own because of Konny and I, and also because the Canadian team takes care of Konny while he's here," Blondin explained. They'll eventually head to the indoor oval in Inzell, Germany, where Blondin believes they can enter open international races. A pair of World Cups from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31 and the world championships Feb. 11-14 are scheduled to operate in a "bubble" in Heerenveen, Netherlands. "I will not be at my best at the World Cups," Blondin said. "I'd rather be racing and skating than staying home than stressing myself out over the Olympic season." Auch says a decision on whether the rest of the Canadian long-track team joins Blondin in the Dutch "bubble" in January will be announced next week. "We had a meeting with the athletes," the CEO said. "The athletes seem keen to go and we'll have a decision on that on Monday." Blondin, 30, understands her sport federation might have reservations about her stepping away from the national-team environment in Calgary. "We have to support what the athletes believe they need to succeed," Auch said. "I think Ivanie is a responsible adult who knows what she needs to be successful and I think we will do anything we can to help her do it in a safe way." Speed Skating Canada opted to not return to the Fort St. John oval in December. One reason was the cost of housing over 40 athletes and staff amid strict isolation protocols to avoid spread of the virus. "The camp didn't make sense for us to do again," Auch said. "It's obviously very expensive so we're trying to decide where to spend that money." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press