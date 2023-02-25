Oscar Piastri acts fast after car spins during F1 testing
F1 driver Oscar Piastri had to think quickly after his car spun during testing ahead of the new season
Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."
On the floor, gasping, choked, no crumbs.
What in the world, you might be asking, is up with Canada? How did a country famed for its sensible, moderate attitudes and customs transform itself into the front rank of the woke phalanx?
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
Sun, sand, and sisterly love.
The author shares how her husband stopped acting like himself, she asked him to leave, only to later learn he was dying from frontotemporal dementia.
The daughter of KISS rockstar Gene Simmons' just tied the knot in two breathtaking Galia Lahav gowns
Alicia Allain, a producer and actress who started in the business as a hair stylist, has died according to a social media post by her husband, John Schneider. She was 53. “This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me,” former Dukes of Hazzard star Schneider wrote after his wife’s passing. “Grief is much too […]
Stiller said he made "no apologies" for the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder" when a Twitter user asked him to "stop apologizing for doing the movie."
'Renovation Island' stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will be on the new season of Rock the Block with Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin.
The late-night host slammed the quartet — including Reps. George Santos and Lauren Boebert — who want the AR-15 rifle to receive special status.
Media personality, whose new memoir is out next month, said incident ‘freaked’ her out
Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, Volodymyr Zelensky believes. As Russia is subject to increasingly tough economic sanctions, Putin's regime will become ever more fragile and provoke his rivals to get rid of him, he told the journalist Dmytro Komarov in a documentary. "There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia," he said.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
The Duke of Sussex is gearing up for a live virtual event to discuss his memoir, PEOPLE exclusively reveals
Videographer was enjoying a quiet day in Yosemite Valley when suddenly the rumbling began.
The FLOTUS and her granddaughter arrived in Kenya on Friday
Ukrainian forces have used US-provided Javelin anti-tank missiles to strike Russian armor. That didn't stop the Russians from checking them out.
via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit