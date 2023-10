Fans lined up early Friday morning at Oriole Park to get a chalk-painted Orioles logo stenciled on their car. Orioles fans are fired up and ready to go ahead of the first game of the postseason on Saturday. Hundreds of people started to line up about an hour before the 6 a.m. start for the stenciling event in front of Home Plate Plaza. Jackie Wagner, a season ticket holder, was the first person in line at 5:15 a.m.