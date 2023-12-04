Orphaned Young Wombat Shows Surprising Agility

An orphaned six-month-old wombat named Waldo showed its agility recently, by pouncing on a stuffed toy koala.

Port Stephens Koala Hospital, based in New South Wales, posted the adorable video on November 29.

“He is keeping us busy and entertained with his antics,” the hospital said.

“Despite his sturdy physique, short legs, and bear-like appearance,” wombats like Waldo “can reach a running speed of 40 km/h,” they added.

The hospital did not say if relations between Waldo and the koala had since improved. Credit: Port Stephens Koala Hospital via Storyful