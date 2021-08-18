Orphaned Baby Animals Take Refuge During Tornado-Warned Storms in Georgia

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Georgia on Tuesday, August 17, as the region braced for continuous severe weather forecast throughout the coming week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage shows raccoons and a fawn keeping dry in a garage in Clarkesville as a tornado warning was issued for Habersham County.

Animal rescue worker Janet Roberts Kinsey shared videos showing a fawn, Ellie, and three raccoons, Katie, Salem, and Sadie, all of whom were rescued after their mothers were killed, snuggling up and playing together on Tuesday afternoon.

The animals would be rehabilitated and released once fully weaned, Kinsey told Storyful.

A “hazardous weather outlook” warned of the threat for storms in northeast Georgia, western North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina through August 24. Credit: Janet Roberts Kinsey via Storyful