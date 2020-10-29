New Orleans Takes Stock of Damage Brought by Hurricane Zeta

Widespread damage in New Orleans was assessed on Thursday, October 29, the morning after Hurricane Zeta battered Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds, and heavy rain as Zeta moved through southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Wednesday.

This footage shows damage at an apartment building in the New Orleans area.

The National Weather Service reported one fatality. According to reports, more than 2 million people across the southeastern United States were without power. Credit: Shaddai Livingston via Storyful