New Orleans Resident Livestreams Trail of Destruction Left by Tornado

A tornado touched down in the New Orleans area, Louisiana, on Tuesday, March 22.

This footage filmed by Reggie Ford, in the immediate aftermath of the tornado, shows severe damage to buildings in Arabi just east of New Orleans. Vehicles and various debris can be seen strewn across streets.

The National Weather Service (NWS) cleared New Orleans of tornado at 7:50 pm on Tuesday night, saying that it had moved eastward. Credit: Reggie Ford via Storyful