New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Stockton's Nate Diaz
Police in Louisiana say they are searching for Nate Diaz of Stockton, a well-known MMA fighter, after he was involved in a downtown New Orleans street fight that left another person unconscious. Videos shared across social media show Diaz putting another man into a chokehold. Diaz can be seen kicking that man with his knee before releasing his hold and letting the man fall to the ground. An arrest warrant was issued for Diaz on charges of second-degree felony battery in connection, a release from the New Orleans Police Department reads. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/stockton-nate-diaz-new-orleans-fight-arrest-warrant/43691428