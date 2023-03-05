New Orleans police investigating a shooting that injured an infant and 2 adults
New Orleans police investigating a shooting that injured an infant and 2 adults
New Orleans police investigating a shooting that injured an infant and 2 adults
He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.
A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.
The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.
Andrew J. Whitaker/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS. The day after South Carolina jurors convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and child in a twisted attempt to hide his financial crimes, a prosecution witness said the group took the time to meet and thank him for his time on the stand.Kenneth Kinsey, chief deputy of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and a crime scene expert, told The Daily Beast that as soon as he got to the Colleton County courthouse on Friday for Murdaugh’s sentenci
A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released on $150,000 bond Friday night. Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the works for weeks.
MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter
A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.
Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.
The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.
Ms Vallow has refused to waive her right to a speedy trial, forcing the cases to be split
Aaliyah Makanda was the 'custodian' of a huge drugs haul at her home in Birmingham, which she blamed her then boyfriend for bringing in.
The worker on the MSC Meraviglia can be heard saying he was "wrong" after emerging from a toilet stall. MSC Cruises told news.com.au he'd been fired.
‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police
After a health scare three years ago, Tor Forsberg, 75, and her 81-year-old husband Paul Tubb of Watson Lake, Yukon, put themselves on a list for seniors wanting to live in social housing. "We were getting older and I thought, I'm gonna apply for Yukon Housing because I knew there would be a time when we wouldn't be able to manage here," Forsberg said. Last month, a letter came in the mail from Yukon Housing. Instead of finding out that they'd made it to the top of the list, Forsberg says they w
Gunmen in military uniforms fatally shot a governor and five civilians on Saturday while the provincial leader was meeting villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, police said. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of the slain governor, said in a Facebook video that the five villagers also died. A total of 10 suspects were seen fleeing the scene and later abandoned the SUVs, police said.
Sonic booms from the scrambling jets were heard across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show. Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Rioters kicked, punched, grabbed and shocked Fanone with a stun gun after pulling him away from other officers who were guarding a tunnel entrance on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.
Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”
His name is Mohammed and we meet him walking along a boulevard lined with hotels off the tourist strip in Niagara Falls, Ont. The February wind is biting and he shivers in a jacket more suited for warmer weather. Mohammed says he is too scared to disclose more details about himself other than he had to flee Chad, in central Africa, fearful for his life. He is one of the thousands of asylum seekers bused here shortly after arriving in Quebec from New York at an irregular border crossing called Ro
Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent