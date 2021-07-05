New Orleans Enjoys Fourth of July Fireworks Thanks to Will Smith

Will Smith donated $100,000 so the city of New Orleans, which had canceled its fireworks due to lack of funding, could mark Fourth of July with a full show.

“Where there’s a Will there’s a way,” a statement on the city’s July Fourth events website read. “Thank you, Will Smith!”

The Independence Day star, who was in New Orleans filming for his upcoming movie Emancipation, made the donation along with his production company Westbrook, the city said.

This footage, by Seth Tellez, shows fireworks lighting up the city’s riverfront. “Thank you Will Smith for uncancelling the New Orleans riverfront fireworks show!!” Tellez wrote on Instagram. Credit: Seth Tellez via Storyful