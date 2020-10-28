New Orleans Braces for Direct Impact From Category 1 Hurricane Zeta

Coastal Louisiana and Mississippi residents prepared for Hurricane Zeta’s landfall on Wednesday, October 28, as officials warned of a life-threatening storm surge.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Zeta’s winds could range from 74 mph to 110 mph, and there was a high likelihood of structural damage and power outages.

Conditions were expected to worsen in parts of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi throughout the day.

This footage shows the closing of a floodgate on West End Boulevard in New Orleans on Wednesday morning ahead of Zeta’s forecasted early evening landfall as a Category 1 storm. Credit: Alex Berthelot via Storyful