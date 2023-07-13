Orlando Police Seeking Horse Stolen From Trailer by Person on Bike
Police in Orlando, Florida, are searching for a horse that was stolen from a trailer by a person on a bicycle in late June, officials said on Thursday, July 13.
Footage released by the Orlando Police Department shows the person biking away while leading the horse. The theft occurred around 3:15 am, police said. The police are asking anyone with information concerning the suspect or horse to call the department. Credit: Orlando Police Department via Storyful