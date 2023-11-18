Orlando man found guilty of killing Burger King employee
Orlando man found guilty of killing Burger King employee
Orlando man found guilty of killing Burger King employee
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convi
The 52-year-old was found guilty, California officials said.
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on allegations of sexual assault and rape of Israeli women by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
He is one of eight officers accused of sexually abusing inmates at the all-female California prison, feds say.
Alexander Bulakhov got into a scuffle with the alleged robber who pointed a gun at his wife
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson, who was also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months ear
TORONTO — Police say a 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hitting three people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one. Investigators say the suspect is also facing two charges of attempted murder. Police say the three victims were "intentionally struck" Wednesday afternoon and one of them – a 61-year-old woman – died in hospital. They say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Investigators previously said the accused a
Prosecutors claim that Kaitlin Armstrong used a fitness app to track Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson's location before murdering her
MONTREAL — A Montreal billionaire who allegedly paid dozens of minors for sex may try to hide his assets in case he loses a class-action lawsuit, a lawyer for the alleged victims told a Montreal court Friday. Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the now-adult women in the proposed class-action, said he wants Robert Miller and his company, Future Electronics, to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping to ensure his alleged victims are paid. If Miller doesn't do that, the cou
An air force major who faces dozens of charges for smuggling and importing unauthorized firearms has also received multiple medals for being the top rifle marksman in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Maj. Kendrick Barling from the Royal Canadian Air Force won the Queen's Medal for Champion Shot three years in a row from 2011 to 2013, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed in an email to CBC.He took home the honour a fourth time in 2016, according to an article from
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement that both charges have special allegations that Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, personally inflicted “great bodily injury” on Paul Kessler, 69, during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer Jonathan Gibson to safety.
The highly anticipated trial began on Nov. 1 in Austin, Texas, where Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was fatally shot at her friend's home on May 11, 2022
MONTREAL — An influential organized crime leader has been killed in a daytime shooting in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. Police did not immediately identify the victim but The Canadian Press has learned he was Gregory Woolley, who has long been associated with the Hells Angels biker gang as well as with the Mafia and street gangs. St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police responded to a call of shots being fired at around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot located near a health-care facility, and fou
A Calgary man who fatally shot his mother was handed a life sentence Friday with no chance of parole for 10 years.Earlier this month, Levi Romeo Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Ann Mitchell, who was killed on Oct. 30, 2021.On Friday, Justice Blair Nixon called Levi Mitchell "a person with a serious criminal past" but also noted "he is a man who does not and cannot operate at the level of a normal 31-year-old because of his FASD (fetal alcohol spectrum
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
No ghouls, just goats.That's the final verdict from Quadra Island RCMP after officers responded last month to reports of someone screaming near a ravine.As it turns out, what sounded like someone yelling in distress on Oct. 30 was actually a mama goat calling for her babies that had just been removed from her care — and not, in fact, someone who had fallen off a cliff. "Further investigation revealed that the 'help' heard was actually a sad goat from neighbouring goat farm," reads a statement fr
Accused murderer Kirk Keeping will not be getting a private lawyer funded by Newfoundland and Labrador's taxpayers, after the country's top court declined to hear his appeal.Keeping is accused of killing Chantel John, a 28-year-old Mi'kmaw woman, at Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River in January 2019.Nearly four years later, Keeping has yet to stand trial for first-degree murder.He was slated for a trial in May 2021, but it was delayed when Keeping fired his lawyers, Derek Ford and the late De